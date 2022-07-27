Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.91

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.24. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 366,095 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KODK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $407.23 million, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 4.61.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 151,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 383,445 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

