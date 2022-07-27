eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

eBay Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

