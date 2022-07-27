Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 4,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Elite Education Group International Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Elite Education Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

