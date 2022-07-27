Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.00.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.