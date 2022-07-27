Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.00.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

