Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 439,681 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market cap of £9.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.04.

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

