Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.75, but opened at $117.00. Encore Wire shares last traded at $124.13, with a volume of 5,218 shares.
The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Encore Wire Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.