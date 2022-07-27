Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

EFOI stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

