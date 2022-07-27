Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

