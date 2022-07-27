Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84% Enstar Group N/A 2.55% 0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.91 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -0.62 Enstar Group $789.00 million 4.55 $473.00 million ($5.26) -37.81

This table compares FG Financial Group and Enstar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and Enstar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enstar Group beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

