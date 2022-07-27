EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EPR Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.