Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $80.64

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75.55 ($0.91). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 31,350 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.32. The firm has a market cap of £111.59 million and a PE ratio of 855.56.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

