Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

