Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of EQH opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

