Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of PACW opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.