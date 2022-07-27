Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY22 guidance at $1.75-1.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.75-$1.80 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 72,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

