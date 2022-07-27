Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETD stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $67,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

