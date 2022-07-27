European Commercial REIT (ERE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect European Commercial REIT to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
