Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 4,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 612,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

