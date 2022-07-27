F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.17

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and traded as low as $25.03. F & M Bank shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.

F & M Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.