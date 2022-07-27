F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $154.41, but opened at $165.50. F5 shares last traded at $159.33, with a volume of 23,005 shares trading hands.

The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

