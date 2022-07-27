F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $154.41, but opened at $165.50. F5 shares last traded at $159.33, with a volume of 23,005 shares trading hands.

The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

Insider Activity at F5

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.