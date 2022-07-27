Fastly (FSLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) in the last few weeks:
- 7/22/2022 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.50.
- 7/11/2022 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 7/6/2022 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Fastly Stock Performance
Shares of FSLY opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Fastly
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
