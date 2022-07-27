Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188.89 ($14.32).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.51) to GBX 1,000 ($12.05) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 900 ($10.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,017 ($12.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,676.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.99. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.59).

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.53) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,060.24). In related news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.53) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,060.24). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($119,936.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,867,302.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

