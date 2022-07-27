Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

FIS stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

