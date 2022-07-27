Financial Analysis: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and Evans Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 7 6 0 2.36 Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $197.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.21%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 27.32% 11.93% 1.14% Evans Bancorp 24.98% 13.53% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Evans Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.40 $5.67 billion $12.78 12.65 Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.05 $24.04 million $4.34 8.25

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Evans Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company has 2,591 branches and 9,502 ATMs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

