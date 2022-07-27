Financial Review: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Mexico Equity & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55% Mexico Equity & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.90 $27.78 million $1.24 9.89 Mexico Equity & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Mexico Equity & Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Mexico Equity & Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Mexico Equity & Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Mexico Equity & Income Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

