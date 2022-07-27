First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,353,065.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

