First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Head to Head Analysis

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Northwest pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

49.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 22.77% 8.15% 0.91% CVB Financial 40.88% 9.85% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and CVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.43 $12.25 million $1.39 11.06 CVB Financial $468.02 million 7.97 $212.52 million $1.45 18.25

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVB Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail branches in King County, five retail branches in Snohomish County, and two retail branches in Pierce County, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

