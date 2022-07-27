First Merchants Corp Has $42.87 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

