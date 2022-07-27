First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNWB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.