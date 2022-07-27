First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Shares Down 3.7%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $65.55. 261,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 610,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.