First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

LEGR opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

