First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

