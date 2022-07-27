First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 55,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 145,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.
