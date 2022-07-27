FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,315,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.