FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

