Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

