Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $101.48. Fiserv shares last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 75,943 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
