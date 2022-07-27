Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $101.48. Fiserv shares last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 75,943 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

