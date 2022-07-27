FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

