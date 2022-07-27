FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FONAR during the first quarter worth $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

