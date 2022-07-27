Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Fortinet has set its Q2 guidance at $1.05-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.