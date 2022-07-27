Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $738.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

