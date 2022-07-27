Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. FOX has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

