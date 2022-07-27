Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Trading Up 3.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.16. 1,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,321,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

