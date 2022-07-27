Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 79,523 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,090,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,386.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

BEN opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

