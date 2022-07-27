Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 113,726 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

BEN opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

