Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Raised to €33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Fraport Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $19.87 on Monday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

