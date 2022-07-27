Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was down 7.5% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freshworks traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 9,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,693,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.