FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Down 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.18. 8,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,248,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.