Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 12,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.
