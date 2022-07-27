FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Weichai Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

